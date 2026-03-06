I’m in Paris right now, sitting down with leading public intellectuals, think tank fellows, and dissidents because Europe is staring down civilizational questions that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio just laid out in Munich.

Shared Roots, Shared Risk

Rubio called America Europe’s “child,” born from the same Christian heritage, art, history. That’s not bullshit. It’s why I’m talking to French policymakers, philosophers, and public intellectuals about France’s conspicuous decline. If the West continues to erode here, it crumbles everywhere. And we are not separate from Europe; we’re one body with bad circulation.

The delusions Rubio named—such as the post-Cold War fairy tales of endless globalization, open borders, serious economic woes, and welfare over defense—are what I’ve been hearing from Parisians. They have a deep pessimism about migration, identity, and the economy, and they share a widespread belief that the future is utterly hopeless.

Self-reliance ≠ Abandonment

The US didn’t ditch Europe. Europe needs to get its shit together. It needs to be strong, offer upward mobility to youth, secure supply chains, and control borders. This is tough love. And that’s why the conversations I’ve had matter: France and the rest of Western Europe cannot wait for America to fix their problems. We need real talk—about Islamic immigration, culture, sovereignty, economics—before it is too late. And it’s teetering on being too late.

Why am I here now? Rubio received a standing ovation in Munich because people want real, grounded hope, not lectures. They want honesty, even if it hurts. That’s why I’m here: Dialogue beats despair. If we’re fighting for Mozart, Shakespeare, cathedrals—these abstractions—then Paris is ground zero.

Sometimes our European friends need to hear an American tell it like he sees it, and that’s what I did in my interviews, like the one with Le Figaro. I asked French thinkers and policymakers how they could have allowed multiple catastrophes to happen. Then I bluntly told them that they alone need to change their public policies. They can begin by securing their borders, stopping overregulation, and changing laws restricting data collection based on identity group. The US cannot do that for them.

Why France?

Finally, I’m in France for the US. Not only because we need strong allies, but I want to share with you lessons the French have learned from their failures. I don’t want their fate to befall us. What lessons can we learn? As one of my guests told me, “If you want to avoid our fate, study France’s public policies and do the opposite.”