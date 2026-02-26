Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JF's avatar
JF
1d

Peter: You write "I completely disagree. If the people of New York City want to elect a socialist who tanks their supermarket infrastructure and imposes price controls, that is their prerogative. That’s what democracy means. My only condition: No federal bailout afterward. You voted for it. You own the consequences." But the US is not a democracy. The word "democracy" doesn't appear in the Declaration or the Constitution. The US is a Constitutional Republic, and the (negative) rights enshrined in those documents should guard against the predations of the likes of Mamdani or any other politician or bureaucrat or private citizen. The problem is that we have run afoul of the safe guards to our rights and have elevated "Democracy" as some sort of good. Politicians should be able to do very little -- price controls, bail outs, welfare payments are all in violation of the Constitution and the basis of classical liberalism. Our founders new that "Democracy" put Socrates to death. Jonathan

Reply
Share
2 replies by Peter Boghossian and others
SLGeorge's avatar
SLGeorge
1dEdited

"the impulse to protect people from their own choices is the engine of authoritarianism." and "reality has been devastating for socialism."

Two of the best quotes ever on totalitarian political systems. Great article; powerful and eloquent.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Peter Boghossian and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Boghossian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture