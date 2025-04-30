Last week, I hosted two conversations that exposed fault lines in today’s cultural and intellectual battles.

First, I spoke with Dane Jacob Mchangama, founder of The Future of Free Speech, research professor at Vanderbilt, and Senior Fellow at FIRE. While we’re both staunch free speech advocates, we debated its best “branding.” I argued for framing free speech less as a moral absolute—how I once described it as cognitive liberty—and more as a practical tool for error correction, challenging bad ideas and refining truth. Jacob countered, emphasizing its moral weight as a cornerstone of human dignity. I don’t disagree, but I believe the moral framing is too abstract for broad appeal. For instance, Islamists may not value free speech as a right but can grasp its utility in correcting errors.

Free speech can be both a moral stance, rooted in the universal right to speak, and a pragmatic mechanism to fix society’s mistakes. I lean toward the latter for persuasion—open debate exposes errors—yet Jacob’s view underscores its role in resisting censorship’s grip.

My second guest was Jamie Roberts, author of the excellent Intellectual Dark Web: A History (and Possible Future). We traced the IDW’s rise, fragmentation, and legacy. The Intellectual Dark Web (IDW) emerged as a loose alliance of heterodox thinkers—figures like Sam Harris, Jordan Peterson, and the Weinstein brothers—who challenged mainstream narratives on free speech, identity politics, and meritocracy. It wasn’t a formal group but a label for those unafraid to engage in tough, unfiltered conversations.

The IDW’s appeal lay in its rejection of ideological echo chambers, offering a platform for ideas often stifled by political correctness. Yet, its lack of cohesion—bound only by shared principles, not conclusions—led to inevitable splintering. Its rise reflected a broader hunger for open dialogue, and its fragmentation mirrored the tribalism it sought to transcend. (We discussed Sam Harris, whose polarizing Trump critiques and Triggernometry interview fractured the loosely knit group, alongside Ben Shapiro, Bari Weiss, the Weinstein brothers, and others. The IDW lacked formal membership or shared conclusions, uniting instead around principles like free speech, open discourse, and meritocracy.)

Jamie and I also explored Trump’s recent executive order curbing DEI initiatives, sparking debate about balancing fairness with ideological overreach. Is a “Woke Right” emerging, and what does its rise signify? Is this tribalism’s natural evolution? We closed by addressing the widespread distrust in experts—why it exists and what, if anything, can be done.

These conversations with Jacob and Jamie sharpened my perspective. They remind us that navigating today’s storms requires relentless questioning, open dialogue, and course correction.