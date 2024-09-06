I just finished a conversation with Greg Lukianoff from FIRE. Greg is a friend I've known for quite some time, and he’s a person of implacable integrity and decency.

Greg is doing crucial work in promoting free speech and defending the rights of individuals who have faced repercussions for their speech. We discussed schools on FIRE's Free Speech List and the associated violators as well as the teacher’s unions’ ideological capture.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when we began talking about people we know in the public space—Greg then used the phrase "name-dropping”. As we both move in the public space, we know a lot of public intellectuals. We don’t use their names to name drop, but rather because these are the people with whom we frequently associate.

Greg's books are both excellent. The first one, The Coddling of the American Mind with Jonathan Haidt, and his second one, The Canceling of the American Mind with Rikki Schlott both have my highest recommendation.

I hope you enjoy our conversation.