I just wrapped up an interesting conversation with Franny Block, a young journalist from The Free Press. We discussed Kamala Harris’s “vibes campaign”—her tendency to focus on image and appeal rather than policy specifics or interviews. It’s disturbing how many young people are drawn to her “vibe,” despite the absolute lack of any concrete policy positions.

We also covered a range of other topics, including antisemitism on college campuses and in K-12 environments. We explored what college administrators, parents, and educators should anticipate as students return to school and how campuses might be affected.

Additionally, we discussed some of Franny’s writings, including A Wife’s Revenge, and what it’s like to work as a journalist at The Free Press.

I hope you enjoy the interview!

