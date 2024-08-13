I just wrapped up an interesting conversation with Franny Block, a young journalist from The Free Press. We discussed Kamala Harris’s “vibes campaign”—her tendency to focus on image and appeal rather than policy specifics or interviews. It’s disturbing how many young people are drawn to her “vibe,” despite the absolute lack of any concrete policy positions.
We also covered a range of other topics, including antisemitism on college campuses and in K-12 environments. We explored what college administrators, parents, and educators should anticipate as students return to school and how campuses might be affected.
Additionally, we discussed some of Franny’s writings, including A Wife’s Revenge, and what it’s like to work as a journalist at The Free Press.
I hope you enjoy the interview!
But vibes are the coin of the realm. I work at a community college and one day when I was making my case to a colleague on some specific education topic, his response was, "what are you, a conservative?" No counter-argument, just vibes. These same people teach students, so is it any surprise that the students, too, value vibes over substance?
It just came out that Tim Walz describes a terror supporting imam in MN as "a great teacher." Imam posted pro terror tweets on Oct. 7. Info at Megyn Kelly channel on YT. Sounds like Harris was going to go with Josh Shapiro but then anti-Semitic wing of the Left made noise. They did not vett Walz.