I'll be hosting two events in Florida this February. We’ll be pitting one experienced public figure against multiple participants. Given recent U.S. administrative changes and executive orders, we aim to explore Americans' reactions and responses.
First up in Punta Gorda, FL, how the executive order defines sex as binary and how that impacts the transgender community. We are broadly looking for those who want to advocate on behalf of transgender individuals, but everyone is welcome to apply.
Event 1: Transgender Rights Discussion
Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025
Location: Punta Gorda, FL (exact location will be revealed when application is accepted)
Topic: Trans rights and gender identity policies
Format: One public figure vs. up to 10 participants advocating for the transgender community
Goal: Facilitate mutual understanding on this complex issue
Compensation: $200
Apply: https://forms.gle/UVvD39vDA9HQ1MRJ6
Second up in Miami, Florida, a lively discussion focused on Trump's policies. You will be given the opportunity to debate streamer and political commentator, Steven Bonnell (Destiny) and James Fishback.
Event 2: Trump Policies Debate
Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
Location: Miami, FL (exact location will be revealed when application is accepted)
Topic: Trump's Executive Orders
Format: Multiple participants vs. Steven Bonnell (Destiny) and James Fishback
Goal: Facilitate mutual understanding on complex issues
Compensation: $200
Apply: https://forms.gle/NrH6RPQdDbc266iM8
Questions? Email info@nationalprogressalliance.org
What time is the debate?
I hope you get a number of people who are well prepared to debate on behalf of the trans community. It would be helpful to know who the public figure in this forum will be. Will it be streamed?