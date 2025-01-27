I'll be hosting two events in Florida this February. We’ll be pitting one experienced public figure against multiple participants. Given recent U.S. administrative changes and executive orders, we aim to explore Americans' reactions and responses.

Leave a comment

First up in Punta Gorda, FL, how the executive order defines sex as binary and how that impacts the transgender community. We are broadly looking for those who want to advocate on behalf of transgender individuals, but everyone is welcome to apply.

Event 1: Transgender Rights Discussion

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Location: Punta Gorda, FL (exact location will be revealed when application is accepted)

Topic: Trans rights and gender identity policies

Format: One public figure vs. up to 10 participants advocating for the transgender community

Goal: Facilitate mutual understanding on this complex issue

Compensation: $200

Apply: https://forms.gle/UVvD39vDA9HQ1MRJ6

Share

Second up in Miami, Florida, a lively discussion focused on Trump's policies. You will be given the opportunity to debate streamer and political commentator, Steven Bonnell (Destiny) and James Fishback.

Event 2: Trump Policies Debate

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Location: Miami, FL (exact location will be revealed when application is accepted)

Topic: Trump's Executive Orders

Format: Multiple participants vs. Steven Bonnell (Destiny) and James Fishback

Goal: Facilitate mutual understanding on complex issues

Compensation: $200

Apply: https://forms.gle/NrH6RPQdDbc266iM8

Share

Questions? Email info@nationalprogressalliance.org