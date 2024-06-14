Getting Healthy, Mindset, & Comedy In Today's World
Livestream Roundup | June 14, 2024
This week in my Conversations with Peter Boghossian series I had the pleasure of speaking with Zuby and Lou Perez. I hope you enjoy the conversations!
Zuby's Top Tips for a Healthy Body & Mind
Zuby and Peter discuss Zuby's career, his life in Dubai, and his advice on health, fitness, diet, and everything in between.
Comedy In Modern Society
Lou Perez and Peter Boghossian discuss comedy, self-defense, and resilience. They explore universal comedic elements like absurdity and timing, discuss how comedy challenges norms, and share personal insights from Jiu-Jitsu and knife fighting. They also reflect on humor's cultural impact, question AI's creative abilities in comedy, and examine societal attitudes towards personal safety.