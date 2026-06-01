Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

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El Uro (AKA Vlad)'s avatar
El Uro (AKA Vlad)
5d

What we see are different societies with different ethical systems, and these societies cannot coexist. The result is a mixture that no state can prevent from exploding. The "liberal order" is merely an attempt to bury one's head in the sand, hoping that everything will work itself out. This won't happen. Look at the madness in France after PSG's victory or at Mamdani in New York.

One society will survive after real bloodshed, and I have only a faint hope that it will be a reincarnation of Judeo-Christian culture, since I have no desire whatsoever to return to the Middle East seventh century AD or the African Stone Age.

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SLGeorge's avatar
SLGeorge
5d

Excellent article. Your solution is 100% correct. The USA is a nation of laws not of men. The law is the only thing that will solve these issues. Currently, there are so many people who are breaking laws, but are not incarcerated or not long enough, even though they have an incredibly long rap sheet.

The one thing I would challenge is the middle video of blacks trashing a restaurant. This is not considered to be acceptable amongst the majority of blacks. The majority of blacks would find this video shameful, extremely so. In fact, 60% of blacks value police protection and 20% want even more police in their neighborhoods. The people who commit these crimes are a minority of their given ethnic/racial group.

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