Tony Fahey
6h

“Guard rails”? Hard no. In fact hell no, unless the good doctor is okay with ceding guard rail definition authority to the KKK. I suspect that even he would drop need for guard rails if they had control.

Alexander Scipio
6h

OBTW, I just LOVE the use of “nuance” by the left. It means those in disagreement are just too stupid to understand our betters, those with degrees but no education.

Nothing is “nuanced” when setting “guardrails.” They’re limits to ensure speech is not free.

