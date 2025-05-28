I had a fascinating conversation with Dr. Patrick Gray, Dean of the Center for Arts and Letters and Professor of Literature at the University of Austin (UATX). We spoke about issues of free speech as they pertain to college campuses.

Patrick brings a nuanced perspective: He’s a defender of free speech but insists it needs guardrails. Patrick argues that pushing universities to adopt the Chicago Statement (“Report of the Committee on Freedom of Expression”)—a blanket commitment to unrestricted expression—is a mistake. Students should be free to debate diverse, even controversial ideas, but within a framework of civil, respectful dialogue. He argues that the approach he advocates fosters real intellectual growth without descending into chaos.

As fellow UATX affiliates, we also discussed building a university from the ground up; UATX was designed as a bold alternative to institutions mired in ideological conformity. Patrick and I wrestled with questions like: Should UATX hire a Marxist professor to challenge students’ thinking? Could our campus become a dynamic platform for tackling the most divisive issues of our time? We agreed that UATX’s mission is to create a space where rigorous, open debate thrives without fear of censorship or dogma. And, we both think that we are helping UATX in achieving that goal.

Being part of this groundbreaking project is exhilarating. Watching UATX students flourish in an environment that prioritizes reason and inquiry is inspiring. It’s a model every university should emulate.