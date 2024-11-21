In this Spectrum Street Epistemology episode in NYC, we kicked off with the claim, "Are Haitians eating people's pets?" But the conversation quickly shifted to bigger issues: trust in legacy media, the power of big government, and discrimination against Haitians in the U.S. Despite strong disagreements, the two participants kept it civil, proving the power of Spectrum Street Epistemology to foster open, respectful dialogue even in the face of deep divisions.

