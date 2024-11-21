In this Spectrum Street Epistemology episode in NYC, we kicked off with the claim, "Are Haitians eating people's pets?" But the conversation quickly shifted to bigger issues: trust in legacy media, the power of big government, and discrimination against Haitians in the U.S. Despite strong disagreements, the two participants kept it civil, proving the power of Spectrum Street Epistemology to foster open, respectful dialogue even in the face of deep divisions.
This is a perfect example of how sometimes people are right that something wrong is going on but they get the details wrong. Let me explain...
Within Haiti, the #1 religion is a mix of Catholicism and African Vod0o and I do realize that sounds like conspiracy theory non-sense but look it up yourself; I would is someone made this claim. The largest group in terms of religious faith, that makes up the immigrants flooding into the UK are Muslim and what do they do once in the UK? They continue to practice their faith some going so far as to stop to prey in the middle of teh road blocking traffic. Part of the Haitian faith involves animal sacrifices and in Haiti they sacrifice animals like cats. So is it really hard to believe that maybe what's actually going on is that the Haitians there are killing small animals but not to eat but as part of he faith?
Sometimes people are right and wrong at the same time. You can forget the media doing it;s job to sift thru the claims to find the truth because their goal is to promote specific narratives, ideas and beliefs; not to report the news.
