In a world drowning in superficial takes and safe spaces, what happens when we strip away filters and confront the void head-on? That's the promise of my NYC event "Hard Questions for Hard Times: Men Confronting Sexuality, Identity, and the Void"—a pair of unapologetic afternoons at New York City's legendary Comedy Cellar. No platitudes. No easy outs. Just sharp minds and sincere people tackling the messiest parts of being a man today: Mental health, relationships, fatherhood, abortion, sex, drugs, societal roles, chivalry, feminism, and a nagging sense of emptiness.

I'm excited to share this because men's issues are overlooked or demeaned in our (largely) feminized society. We talk about empowerment for everyone else, but when it comes to men wrestling with identity or purpose… nothing but scorn, derision, or ridicule. These events flip the script. Moderated by yours truly, I’ve designed them to provoke, challenge, and maybe even spark real change. And the conversation will continue because we’ll be hanging out and talking after the event!

100% of proceeds go to the nonprofit National Progress Alliance.

The Lineup: Intellectual Heavyweights Ready to Rumble

Picture this: A room packed with 180 curious souls in the intimate basement of the Comedy Cellar. From 4:00pm to 5:30pm, the panel dives into morally complex, contentious scenarios. Think debates on masculinity, the weight of social class, race politics, and even the historical clashes shaping men's roles in a landscape marred by simultaneous mass delusions.

August 23: Class, Race, and Razor-Sharp Comedy

Yours truly

Coleman Hughes (writer, podcaster, Manhattan Institute fellow, and author of The End of Race Politics, a voice cutting through the noise on identity and policy)

Dov Davidoff (stand-up comedian with incisive takes on society, blending humor with brutal honesty)

This one's for unpacking how class divides and racial narratives upend men's perceptions and traditional roles. Expect laughs laced with discomfort. Then we’ll head next door and continue the conversation.

August 30: History, Migration, and Cultural Clashes

Yours truly (back at the helm)

Raymond Ibrahim (historian and author laser-focused on Middle Eastern history, Islam, and the West's blind spots)

Calum Nicholson (social anthropologist, Director of Research at the Danube Institute, expert on cultural discord and what it means for modern men)

Here, the talk turns global: How do migration, historical tensions, and cultural shifts leave men adrift? No holds barred on sexuality, identity, Islam, and voids and conflicts we all feel but rarely name.

After each session, we’ll head to 3 Sheets Saloon (just a stone's throw at 130 W 3rd St) for a meet-and-greet from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Grab a drink, chat with the speakers, and keep the conversation going. It's networking with substance, perfect for anyone tired of small talk.

Why This Matters (And Why You Should Show Up)

We're in hard times. Men's suicide rates are skyrocketing, relationships are fracturing under impossible expectations, and societal roles are a minefield of contradictions. Events like this aren't just talks, they're lifelines. They remind us that questioning moral assumptions isn't weakness, it's strength.

I've followed these speakers for years. Coleman Hughes: His calm dismantling of race politics and brutal honesty is a breath of fresh air in a polarized world. Raymond Ibrahim: No nonsense, brutal honesty from someone who’s seen it all. Calum Nicholson: Super insightful takes on society, relations, and conflict. Dov Davidoff: A comedian who pulls no punches and offers refreshingly honest takes.

But don't take my word for it. Imagine walking out with new perspectives on your own life. Or sparking a debate with friends that actually goes somewhere. It’s not magic. It’s raw dialogue that challenges you to think and grow.

Tickets are $24, available at comedycellar.com. With only 180 spots, they're going fast. First come. First served.

Venue: 117 MacDougal St, Greenwich Village

Presented by me, for men (and anyone) ready to confront the uncomfortable.

What's the biggest challenge men face right now? Drop your thoughts in the comments. And if this resonates, share it with someone who needs a nudge toward honest conversation.

If you're in NYC, I’ll see you at the Cellar. Better yet, at the bar afterward. Let's make these hard questions count.

All proceeds benefit the nonprofit National Progress Alliance. All patrons must be at least 21 years of age to enter and present valid identification. Follow peterboghossian for updates.