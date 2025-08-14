Peter Boghossian

Ute Heggen
13h

For me, my Jewish faith brings is an understanding of how people understood life in antiquity, how they came to conclusions about what is true and a lens through which we can analyze behavior. A rabbi I studied with once said, we have to ask ourselves what question does this chapter or history answer? If the passage tells men not to dress like women, it means there were probably some men who did and it was found to be detrimental to the culture. Knowing that my Hebrew prayers link back many centuries, if not millennia, is a comforting thread of continuity.

Steve
13h

I recently met an American man who told me that if he didn’t have faith in Jesus, he’d murder people. It’s difficult to estimate how many people think this way, but my guess is a nontrivial number. I’d much rather he had faith in literally anything than murder people, particularly if his victims were my children.

There's is an old saying "If you think Christians are bad, just imagine what they'd be like without Jesus"

I'm Not Perfect...Just Forgiven. After 48 years of following the Lord, I'm STILL working on going a Day without sinning in some way.

Paul calls himself "The Chief Of Sinners" With all due respect Paul Line Forms To The Rear!

