I recently met an American man who told me that if he didn’t have faith in Jesus, he’d murder people. It’s difficult to estimate how many people think this way, but my guess is a nontrivial number. I’d much rather he had faith in literally anything than murder people, particularly if his victims were my children.

Coming off the heels of New Atheism, this is the situation in which we find ourselves. Traditional meaning-conferring structures have collapsed, and the consequences have been devastating. We’ve done (perhaps irreparable) damage to our institutions, we’ve mutilated the genitals of children on an industrial scale, our trust in systems has collapsed, we’ve become highly susceptible to a wide range of absolute fictions, social cohesion has eroded, we’ve calcified our polarization, and we’ve all experienced a dearth of kindness.

Not all of this, of course, is directly attributable to the collapse of Christianity, but it would be dishonest to say a significant portion of the madness we’ve experienced was not a direct consequence.

Gavin Haynes argues, correctly I think, that Christianity provides a framework to deal with life. It’s a time-tested structure to provide meaning. It works. Does it matter if it’s true? What if its claims were false, but they helped people navigate life and kept potential mass murderers in check?

Bluntness

What it means to say you believe in something, in this case religious claims, is that you think they’re true. In Islam, for example, consider the splitting of the moon (Qur'an, Surah Al-Qamar 54:1-2). According to hadith, when disbelievers in Mecca demanded a sign from Muhammad, he pointed to the moon, and it miraculously split into two parts, visible to onlookers, before reuniting. Saying you believe this means you think it is true that Muhammad split the moon and that others witnessed this.

It’s not unusual to hear people speak bluntly about the truth claims in their faith, but it is unusual to hear forthright speech from people who do not accept the truth claims of any faith. I’m sure, then, that people will find my blunt talk about Jesus walking on water to be jarring or disconcerting. My purpose was not to disorient participants or viewers, but to try to engage with the truth of the claim: Has Christianity’s time passed? Should people accept propositions that are almost definitely false if that keeps them in check and helps social cohesion?

I used to think that nobody really believed the miraculous claims of their faith tradition. I used to think that people just professed belief because that’s what they thought they should do, and it gave them a community of believers in which they felt a profound sense of belonging. I no longer think this is correct. (Dan Dennett told me over dinner that he thought there are entire communities of people who are pretending to believe the miracles of their faith tradition. He gave me the example of Pentecostals speaking in tongues.)

Image of Jesus walking on water generated by ChatGPT

I now think it’s largely irrelevant whether they believe in miracles. What is relevant is that we don’t have a significant number of people committing mass murder. And maybe, to do that, they need to believe they can speak in dead languages. This may be the human condition. I don’t know.

Change My Mind

“If it wasn’t true, should people still believe it if it would lead to a better society?”

I’d change my mind that Christianity’s time had passed if I knew something worse was coming. That could be something as simple as mass nihilism. That doesn’t mean, of course, that I’d accept the claims of Christianity as true, but that I’d acknowledge that, absent this structure, society would be worse off, and perhaps far worse off.

I then asked, “Is there a danger in believing things that are almost definitely false if it has some kind of salubrious effect on society?” I think there is, but perhaps that’s because I haven’t seen the worst of what humanity is capable of. Perhaps if I were a Ukrainian and saw my family raped and tortured in front of me, I’d have a radical change of mind about the widespread adoption of Christianity and the importance of genuine Christian belief.

Is there something inherently demeaning when we ask people to believe things that are not true for a greater good? I am certain there is, but the alternative may be far worse.

Watch the full conversation in the upcoming video to hear Gavin Haynes and Hugo Martin's perspectives firsthand.