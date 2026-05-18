Arrival and Introductions

I traveled to Hawke’s Bay to have conversations with Black Power’s leadership. They’re New Zealand’s second-largest gang, after their rivals, the Mongrel Mob.

As we (Reid and Guy) pulled up to our humble Airbnb in a shiny SUV rental, an older white V8 Mercedes was in our driveway. I got out, approached the men standing outside their car with my hand outstretched. Rather than shake my hand, one by one they pressed their foreheads against ours and looked into our eyes. I liked them immediately.

Denis

Denis, an older white guy, is a Black Power life member. Munz, an older Māori man, is the president. And Grub, who sported moko kanohi (a full-face tattoo), is the vice president. After those brief and intimate introductions, we went into our living room, sipped water together for 90 minutes, and talked about how we wanted to proceed.

Munz

I felt a connection to these three men. These are people who do not bullshit, who’ll have your back in times of crisis, and whose word means something. They are men of a bygone era, when your word was your bond, and your honor was sacred. These are men you can have an honest conversation with, who’ll look you in the eyes and tell you how they see it, and they won’t hesitate to call you out. Spending time with them felt familiar.