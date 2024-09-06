I just wrapped up an engaging podcast episode with my friend Alan Davison.

Alan is a dean at the University of Technology Sydney and a scholar specializing in 19th-century law, music, visual culture, arts, and aesthetics. Recently, he has focused on critical theory in academia and the influence of ideology on our institutions.

During our conversation, Alan noted that “universities have now entered a state of paralysis of general intellectual inquiry.” This observation led us to discuss his article, “A Darwinian Approach to Postmodernism Critical Theory: Or, How Did Bad Ideas Colonize the Academy?” We explored how these problematic ideas infiltrated academia, the reasons behind this colonization, and potential remedies.

We also touched on various topics such as freedom of speech, the impact of Muslim integration on society, the future of public discourse, and the reactions of the post-liberal right in Australia to critical social theories.

I hope you find this thought-provoking conversation with Alan as fascinating as I did.