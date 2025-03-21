I spent a week at The University of Austin (UATX) talking to students, administrators, and professors. From the instant I walked in the door, to the moment I left, it was nonstop intellectual engagement. Paradise! One of the professors I spoke with was Isabella Reinhardt, who is an Assistant Professor of Classics. We discussed the show Severance.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

For those unfamiliar with the series, the basic premise of Severance is that Lumon Industries offers a procedure called "severance," in which a microchip is surgically implanted into an employee’s brain. The chip effectively divides the person’s memories between their work and personal lives. Those who undergo severance have two distinct selves: their "Innie" (work self) and their "Outie" (personal, non-work self).

Severance has a fascinating and thought-provoking plot-line around which my conversation with Isabella centered. We delved into multiple ethical dilemmas and moral questions, including: What does it mean to know who you are? Can you consent to undergoing things you won’t remember (e.g., sex)? Can your partner cheat on you with your body? What does it mean to be faithful and monogamous?

For Severance fans, we talk about the mysterious numbers on the computer, the true purpose of Cold Harbor, and the nature of innies and outies. We pondered whether distinct selves possess individual souls, and whether it is morally justifiable to consent to a procedure that fundamentally alters one's sense of self. The show's exploration of these complex themes has captivated audiences, and our discussion barely scratched the surface of the many ethical dilemmas and moral problems Severance presents.

