In my interview with Jake Klein, we discuss his book Redefining Racism: How Racism Became Power + Prejudice. I read a pre-release of Jake’s manuscript some time ago, and I was struck by how thorough and well-researched it was. He does a fantastic job of really explaining the genesis of this concept and how it crept into our discourse.

Share

Jake also spoke about how the majority of black people did not agree with many of the policy proposals that were designed to help them. He spoke to “conquering words,” as a way to influence people—something I’ve been speaking about for decades. This is the main way the latest ideology spread and became the zeitgeist. It changes the meaning and emotional valence of words, making them easier to accept.

Leave a comment

From here, we spoke about the next culture war. I speculated that it could be legacy vs. non-legacy institutions (media, education, civil rights groups, etc.). We segued into my DMT experience and the alleged ontology of DMT realms. There are many accounts of atheists becoming believers when they’ve taken DMT, but to my knowledge not one of a believer who’s become an atheist.

We ended by discussing libertarianism, the meaning crisis, Rings of Power on Amazon, capitalism, and a few other topics. I hope you enjoy our conversation!