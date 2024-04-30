Share

Clint Russell is the host of Liberty Lockdown and the Co-Host of The Best Political Show. He is running for Vice President under the Libertarian ticket.

The conversation begins with a discussion about Clint's run for VP, what Libertarianism is, and the problems presented by the political binary in America. Peter and Clint agree on how massive money printing causes many of America's economic ills, but goes largely ignored by both Trump and Biden. This leads to a fascinating conversation about the Federal Reserve System (the central bank), America's reckless foreign policy, WWIII fears, and much more.