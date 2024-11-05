Meet Alexander Huang, Chairman of Taiwan’s Council on Strategic & Wargaming Studies. In this conversation, we focus on the geopolitical dynamics involving Taiwan, China, and the United States. Alexander emphasizes the critical importance of Taiwan’s ties with the West due to its strategic location and its role as a major producer of 90% of the world’s advanced semiconductors. He asserts that if Taiwan falls from Western influence, China emerges victorious.

The discussion also covers Taiwan’s close watch on the U.S. election, which they believe will significantly impact their future. Additionally, we explore topics such as nuclear weapons, the potential gun rights for Taiwanese citizens, and the social resilience of the population during wartime. This intense conversation provides valuable insights into the complex interplay between Taiwan, China, and the United States.