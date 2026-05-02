Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

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Greg
2d

Your pragmatic, principled, unflinching courage and commitment to free civil discourse is a shining example that is much needed. Please keep it coming.

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Greg
2d

Keep up the good work Peter. I don’t always agree with you—and I think different POVs are one of the great pleasures and rewards of sentient life—but I applaud your efforts on behalf of civil discourse.

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