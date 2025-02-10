Bill Ligertwood was one of the largest organizers of atheist conferences in the world. He and his wife organized and managed the INR (Imagine No Religion) conferences, which took place in Canada.

Bill and I spoke about the demise of the New Atheist movement—the insane and baseless sexual accusations against him, the boycotters who wouldn’t attend because there weren’t enough black speakers, the individuals who told him they’d protest because Dawkins, Shermer, Harris, and myself were speaking, and the general insanity that overtook organized atheism.

Apart from atheism, we also discussed recent events in Canada, like Canada becoming the 51st US State (sorry, New Zealand!), Trump’s proposed tariffs, the trucker protests, trans issues, and US-Canada relations. Canada, like the rest of the Anglosphere, is around two years behind the US in the culture war. In other words, the crazies are still ascendant.