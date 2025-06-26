If you disagree with Matt about immigration and you’re an academic, policy maker, or move in the public space, I’d like to invite you on my show for a conversation.

“You’ve got one election left to save the UK.” - Matt Goodwin

A Walk with Matt Goodwin: Key Insights

I walked around Budapest, Hungary, with UK political and cultural commentator, and GB News presenter, Matt Goodwin. We had a frank discussion about migration and the West’s discontents. Matt is extremely knowledgeable about immigration, forthright in his speech, and he dropped facts, evidence, and data to support his positions.

The Data

Matt is particularly concerned with young, unskilled Muslim men migrating to the UK. Here are just a few noteworthy tidbits from our conversation:

There are “more illegal migrants [in Britain] than people in the British army”.

81% of all migration is from outside of Europe.

10-15% of people in the UK support the status quo of mass migration.

One million people don’t speak English, so how can the social contract be sustained?

100,000 Brits fled last year, many of whom are Jewish.

Nearly 1 in 4 people by the end of the century will be following Islam, nearly 1 in 3 among the under 40s.

The economic data are clear: Mass migration is making the UK poorer.

We are not being honest about cousin marriage (esp. to first cousins).

Afghans and Eritreans are far more likely to commit sexual assaults and rapes than those native to the UK. Matt cites some shocking statistics on this.

Albanians are far more likely to be convicted of drug offenses.

Matt cites data sources, but as a starting point, I’d highly recommend looking at Professor Eric Kaufmann’s work.

“Islamophobia” And The Law

There is a legal infrastructure in place to punish “Islamophobes”. And in 2018, talking about the UK rape gangs (sanitized by referring to them as “grooming gangs”) was officially and legally deemed to be an instance of Islamophobia. Also, talking about demographic changes, especially in regard to Islamism and the threat it represents to the West, is deemed Islamophobic and subject to fine or imprisonment. This is, of course, in addition to socially branding those who comment on these issues “far right,” “extremist,” and “Islamophobic,” and shutting down the conversation.

The Solutions

What can be done? Matt suggests a “factory reset” where the UK goes back to the pre-Tony Blair era. He advocates for radical, wholesale political change that elects a government from outside of the established left and right.

Specifically, he suggests:

An immediate end to mass uncontrolled immigration and an immediate freeze on that migration.

Strip all hate laws off the statute books.

Scrap “non-crime hate incidents”.

Remove any and all blasphemy laws.

Shut down sharia courts and all other parallel legal architectures.

“Make it absolutely crystal clear that the UK is the country of common law,” and that “we believe in equality before the law… Free speech and free expression [are] the basis of our civilization.”

“90,000 [people] had their smartphone ripped from their hands” [Yours truly was one of them].

Relativism

It’s a nasty gulp to swallow if one has been swimming in the egalitarian pond, but not all cultures are equal in their ability to create prosperity. (The paradigmatic example of dysfunction can be found in the Dobu.) And Matt asks the obvious, “If all cultures [and economic and political systems] are equal, why are so many people trying to get to the UK?” This position, which decades ago was a philosophical position with roots deep in the literature, is now considered to be a “right-wing” political position.

A Final Word

For the millionth time, the vast majority of Muslims are good, decent, hardworking, and law-abiding citizens. I am not talking about them, and I don’t think Matt is either. I’ll now speak for myself: I am deeply concerned about a non-trivial number of Islamists who are hellbent on destroying and subverting liberal democracy and utterly destroying the system. There is absolutely nothing right-wing about this concern. And to label it as such is dishonest and an attempt to stomp out discourse.

I am also deeply concerned about dialogue being shut down. In addition to social stigma that accompanies discussions that don’t toe fashionable narratives, the UK has legal enforcement mechanisms to punish those whose opinions are deemed offensive. Again, I think this concern is eminently reasonable. To claim it is not, is a claim to possess future knowledge of a mass social experiment currently underway. And that, I fear, is not only unreasonable but supremely arrogant.

Matt and I participated in the Global Dialogue 2025. It resulted in a heated exchange about migration.

