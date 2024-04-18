While on a walk, infamous YouTuber Dax Flame stumbled upon Peter Boghossian's Spectrum Street Epistemology setup in Echo Park, Los Angeles.

In this SSE session, Peter and Dax discuss forgiveness, apologizing, and the importance of telling the truth. Dax reveals that he is reckoning with the consequences of lying to his YouTube audience (660K subscribers and counting).

Dax Flame is an actor, producer, and YouTuber/Vlogger. He appeared in the films "Project X," "21 Jump Street," and "22 Jump Street”.

