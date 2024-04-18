In An Extremely Unusual Conversation, Dax Flame Asks For Forgiveness
Spectrum Street Epistemology in Echo Park, Los Angeles
While on a walk, infamous YouTuber Dax Flame stumbled upon Peter Boghossian's Spectrum Street Epistemology setup in Echo Park, Los Angeles.
In this SSE session, Peter and Dax discuss forgiveness, apologizing, and the importance of telling the truth. Dax reveals that he is reckoning with the consequences of lying to his YouTube audience (660K subscribers and counting).
Dax Flame is an actor, producer, and YouTuber/Vlogger. He appeared in the films "Project X," "21 Jump Street," and "22 Jump Street”.
This gave me a lot to think about, thank you.
Can one be worthy of forgiveness?
Can one be just and forgive?
It’s wild how difficult it is, generally speaking, for people to make clear claims, let alone support them. Kind of underlines a basic issue in philosophical training—I.e. there is none.