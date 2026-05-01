The phrase “conspiracy theory” is thrown around a lot. The term is generally used in one of two contexts: 1) to delegitimize things that are factually true (high black crime rates, Jewish success) and 2) to mock things that are factually false (lizard people control America, 911 was an inside job by the Bush administration).

I prefer the dictionary definition of “conspiracy theory” because it does neither of those: “A belief that an event or situation is the result of a secret plan made by powerful people” (Cambridge Dictionary). Unfortunately, sometimes events are the results of a secret plan made by powerful people, and as such conspiracy theories deserve to be evaluated with the same rigor that any other idea is due.

The SPLC

Famously, in 2017, Alex Jones accused the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) of funding neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups. Even though I’ve long known the SPLC to be ideologically captured and wholly corrupt, at the time I considered this a “conspiracy theory.” It was so outside the bounds of likelihood I simply ignored it. This month, however, the SPLC was indicted for wiring over 3 million dollars to members of those groups.

I was wrong. I believed it was a false claim, and I did not give this “conspiracy theory” the scrutiny it deserved.

The SPLC revelation came on the heels of another assassination attempt on President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Reading commentary about the attempt, it struck me that conspiracy theories have become increasingly mainstream. There are two reasons why this may be true: 1) situations are increasingly the result of secret plans made by powerful people, and Americans are recalibrating their beliefs accordingly, or 2) we are becoming increasingly ill equipped to evaluate the merits of theories, and in absence of critical evaluation are deciding what to believe by defaulting to signals of whether theories align with our ideologies. I prioritize the latter as the best explanation.