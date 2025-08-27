Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Schwab's avatar
John Schwab
12h

Please show me these indigenous’ computers, automobiles, electrical and water systems, and I MIGHT give this preposterous proposition a small bit of consideration. Respectfully - John Schwab

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Peter Boghossian and others
Magnificent fish pie's avatar
Magnificent fish pie
9h

Anyone who believe this, I ask you to do this:

Next time your family or yourself had serious illness, don’t go to the hospital, instead, find a witch doctor instead.

I dare you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Boghossian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture