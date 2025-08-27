Are Indigenous ways of knowing (e.g., Māori, Métis, Haudenosaunee) just as good as Western ways of knowing? That was the question I posed to passersby in Auckland, New Zealand. (Interestingly, shortly after this session, the police told us we could not film in this location, even though it was on public property. We moved to a far less populated area and could not find more participants.)

For me, what stands out about this conversation is that it was textbook SSE. The series and sequence of questions, having participants guess others' reasoning, asking people what would change their minds to move them one mat to the left or right, someone moving back and forth due to reasons, resetting the claim based on previous responses, nobody being able to guess my position on the issue, etc. Participants seemed to genuinely reflect on their beliefs and were willing to revise them.

If you’re an educator and interested in using SSE in your classroom, or just new to SSE and would like to learn more, this is a great episode to start. For a more advanced SSE session with an adult theme, I’d recommend “Does Surrogacy Violate Something Sacred?” facilitated by Reid Nicewonder, with think tank fellows at the Danube Institute in Budapest. Finally, you can watch our “hype reel” here, where students at Vertex in the Bronx play SSE!

