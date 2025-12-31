Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cadence's avatar
Cadence
40m

"open inquiry and civil discourse is under attack from the rightwing, leftwing. . ." REALLY?? Anyone cogent and paying attention is SICK of such ridiculous self-defeating both-sidesism! Such attack is characteristic of ONE side, and ONLY ONE side. If there's any at all, .05% of the attack, coming from the other side it's certainly not easy to see!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brian Lloyd's avatar
Brian Lloyd
1h

From what I can tell so far, and from making use of the current crop of Large Language Models (LLMs, so called "AI"), there is no thought involved ... yet. I suspect that a self-aware machine intelligence can be created but that it has not happened yet. (Is it even possible for an intelligence to be artificial?)

That being said, the LLMs are quite useful as tools, but they don't think. They cannot synthesize new knowledge from old, but they might suggest correlations that aren't otherwise visible within the limits of a human brain to absorb, store, and process information. As such they very much have a place in the process of learning as they will allow our minds to perceive things that were previously opaque to us.

Getting back to education, if the LLM has become a fact, what within our classical education system must fall by the wayside? For a long time we used quality of writing and ability to produce facts as signs of learning. Both of these things have now been subsumed within the LLMs. They do as good or better a job at that than we mere humans can do, and they will keep getting better. So we must change the parameters. The LLMs are becoming our memories and our voices, but not our minds. So therefore anyone actually involved in the process of learning and the sharing what they have learned with others, will be using LLMs as tools. If the LLM can do it, we don't need to and we can free our minds to think.

So how will we identify actual learning as differentiated from regurgitation of facts in pretty words? The only clear answer that I can see is application. How do you use your actual knowledge? What are you going to build with it? What have you synthesized from the information available to you? Those are the only things that I can see that will distinguish the output of an intelligence from the output of an LLM.

We can attempt to get away from the LLM in a classical education. We can come up with rules and agreements to not use it. I think that just avoids reality. LLMs are here. They are ubiquitous. They have completely changed the face of traditional schools and learning. We cannot put them back in the box. So now the question becomes, how do we integrate them into the school and learning of the future? That is a much more difficult question and one that needs to be answered in order to progress.

So good first cut UATX. I am glad to see that you are tackling the problem head on. I commend you. I wish I had an answer. All I can say right now is, "I will know it when I see it." I know that I recognize real intelligence when I see it and it has nothing to do with degrees and accolades. It has to do with what someone has created. Maybe that is where you need to be looking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter Boghossian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture