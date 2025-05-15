Is Elon Musk Breaking the Law with DOGE?
Spectrum Street Epistemology with Destiny and Brett Hall
In a spirited Spectrum Street Epistemology session, American cultural commentator Destiny and Australian science educator Brett Hall dive into claims about DOGE's origins and its potential to expose government waste. Is there rampant waste in U.S. government spending? Is DOGE breaking laws by digging into federal finances? Should it have the power to audit the government?
These questions ignite a debate about fiscal responsibility. Destiny argues that fixating on DEI or trans-related spending is a distraction. This wastes time on niche social issues when broader inefficiencies loom. Brett counters that highlighting cultural flashpoints, like questionable federal programs, grabs public attention and sparks discussion about what deserves funding.
With the U.S. deficit ballooning, the conversation turns urgent: Does DOGE’s (disruptive) approach help or hinder efforts to curb overspending? What issues should we spotlight to steer America toward fiscal sanity? This clash of perspectives underscores the need for a national reckoning on government priorities.
Are men who say they can breastfeed breaking a biological entitlement of an infant? Yes. Is Elon Musk breaking the law? No. Do I like his habit of fathering children he has no intention of living with? No. Do I hope he'll bring all the waste and fraud and totalitarian government policies instituted during the last presidency into the antiseptic light of day? Yes. Do I want the press to report on it all accurately? Even moreso.
Errr. You mean is the government breaking the law by employing a citizen to work for them, and then assessing the results of the work and acting (or not) upon it, after ratifying it with the government department(s).
