At Williams College, Warren Smith and Keith McPartland, Associate Professor of Philosophy, joined me to tackle Socrates’ bold claim: It’s better to suffer injustice than to commit it. What followed was a wild ride through moral dilemmas—torture, geniuses vs. the intellectually disabled, and the gap between what we should do vs. what we would do in society.

The conversation eventually led us to the concept of moral worth—where does it come from, and is luck involved? We unpacked how external circumstances and personal choices shape our moral standing, and what that really means.

