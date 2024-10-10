In this Spectrum Street Epistemology conversation, Warren Smith and a few Williams College students discuss claims regarding historically marginalized groups. Is it ethical for these groups to cheat?
Interesting, yet depressing, to see the rationalization of incoherent arguments and beliefs.
How many people change their beliefs after their experience w SSI, Peter? My sense from watching many of your videos, is that few do.
How can anyone every say yes to this question? It explicitly asks if it's OK to cheat. It doesn't matter the who or the why because it is still cheating. The fact that anyone would even consider YES is alarming and just more proof how humanity has not reached this level of enlightenment that certain "enlightened only societies can do" .
Until it is once again common sense that there are 2 sexes amongst humanity (with rare abnormalities) and that the ideal scenario is the nuclear family unit made of 1 heterosexual man + 1 heterosexual woman for life, with a "stay at home wife/Mother" and 1+ kids household we as a species are not ready for an enlightened society as we've yet to master the basics.
If the left had their way we'd have crashed and burned already
If the Right had their way wed never advance past a theocracy like system.
Balance is as important as recognizing our own limitations.