In Budapest, US scholar Raymond Ibrahim and I hit the streets to confront the growing problem of Muslim immigration in Western countries and the cowardice of our leaders to be honest about the nature of the problems this creates.

It is often claimed that Muslims and Christians have coexisted peacefully for centuries. Raymond dismantles this myth, tracing a history of Islamic doctrines that sow division. Beyond cultural practices like polygamy, he highlights laws targeting non-Muslims: The mandate to harbor hatred, even toward a Christian spouse, and the demand to convert or accept second-class status, paying tribute to Muslims.

As open-border nations see rising crime and hostility toward Christians and especially Jews, I posed some urgent questions: Should the West surrender to Islam? Has it already surrendered? Is there still a way out? His answer: Courageous men must stand firm, protect Western values, and teach future generations to question narratives and defend their way of life. Without action, our culture risks becoming a mere chapter in history books.

And for the millionth time, I want to explicitly note that the majority of Muslims live in peace and coexist in harmony in the West. I do not support forced expatriation for those who follow the law and successfully integrate into Western society.

Finally, I would like to speak with a scholar who disagrees with Raymond. If you know of someone who would come on the show and have this discussion with me, please post their name in the comments. Thank you.

