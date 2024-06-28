Peter Boghossian and popular YouTuber King Crocoduck explore the erosion of traditional sources of meaning and the growing reliance on corrupt alternatives. They emphasize the importance of robust epistemology necessary for societal progress and individual well-being. Topics include meaning in life, hedonism, the implications of naturalism and Darwinism, and more.

King Crocoduck is a biomedical physicist, philosopher, and YouTuber. He asked to remain anonymous in this interview.