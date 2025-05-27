I spoke with US commentator and author David Pakman, host of the wildly popular progressive YouTube channel, The David Pakman Show. David just published a new book, The Echo Machine: How Right-Wing Extremism Created a Post-Truth America. It’s extraordinarily rare for a left-leaning figure to accept my invitation to come on the show and have a conversation, and I’m grateful David did. Our conversation was civil, respectful, and engaging.

Share

We dove into the state of America, with David sharing his views on the left, right, and MAGA. We tackled major issues—from the Trump administration’s strategy to Elon Musk and the future Tesla stock (I’m bullish and David is bearish). Will Tesla rebound and reach $1,000 in the next couple of years? I think it will, and so does Reid!

David emphasized socializing healthcare, education, and tackling climate change. While I value these as well, I think our immediate concern is the ballooning debt and insufficient energy supply needed for the AI revolution.

Leave a comment

We also addressed the surge of Jew hatred. I argued that the solution must be something that’s not immediately apparent. If it were apparent then it would have been tried and we would not be in this despicable situation.

I hope you enjoy our chill conversation.

Oh, and if you’re on the left, please do consider coming on the show. As you can see from this episode, we can have a chill conversation where I sincerely attempt to understand the reasons for the positions you hold.