Destiny (Steven Bonnell II) and a local man play Spectrum Street Epistemology in Miami, FL. Moderated by Peter, the two respond to the claim: "The US should support Ukraine for as long as Ukraine wants to fight."

Destiny and the man agree on criteria for support but are skeptical about the effectiveness of military aid. They discuss these power balances and their overall impact on the international stage.

