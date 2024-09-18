Set against the backdrop of Washington Square Park in New York City, in this Spectrum Street Epistemology conversation we examine the claim, "Trump should have been shot.”

We inquire into the complexities of political violence, the rise of right- and left-wing extremism, and the impact of heightened tensions during the election season. Are we engaging in critical thinking, or are we simply reacting emotionally to situations involving Trump? Join us as we navigate these challenging questions.