In this brief Spectrum Street Epistemology session, we dive into two heated questions: Is Trump a fascist, and did he play a role in the January 6th coup attempt? Destiny, David Kitsak, Brett Hall, and the participants are sharply divided. I think you can already guess where they stand! Where do you fall on the spectrum for these two claims?
Discussion about this post
No posts
Why do you and so many others still invite Destiny on your programs as if he has ever had anything coherent to say. Sorry to have to point this out, but he’s an idiot. Why keep platforming him?