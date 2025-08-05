In the aftermath of October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a savage assault on Jews and ignited a global bonfire of hatred, we’ve witnessed a surge in attacks against Jews. Synagogues have been defaced, Jewish students harassed on campus, Jews assaulted and even lit on fire, and online bile spewed endlessly. These are manifestations of an enduring plague. Prolific author and public intellectual Adam LeBor joins me for a sober conversation about the rise of Jew hatred.

Jew Hatred

The term "antisemitism" has evolved into an insidious shield for some very, very nasty people. As I’ve argued for years, the term we should be using is “Jew hatred”. (I believe Bari Weiss and Douglas Murray share this opinion.) Briefly, the etymology of the term "Antisemitism" was (largely) devised and popularized in 1879 by Wilhelm Marr. Marr was a German agitator intent on cloaking unadulterated animosity toward Jews in a pseudoscientific veneer. He established the Antisemitenliga, which targeted not all Semitic peoples, like Arabs or Ethiopians linked by linguistic heritage, but exclusively Jews, who were portrayed as a racial “interlopers” in European civilization. ("Semite" has a biblical lineage, of course. It denotes descendants of Shem.) In contemporary discourse, “antisemitic” enables Jew haters to skirt responsibility. Think of claims from Arab nationalists or Islamists, "I cannot be antisemitic. I am a Semite!".

