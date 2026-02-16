Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

“I want to criticize the Right for finally getting in power, and then spending their political capital going ape-shit and culture-warring over what a woman is instead of passing laws to protect tax-paying, law-abiding citizens from random acts of violence by mentally ill, drug-addicted homeless people.” The right is fighting about what a woman is because the left keeps allowing men in women’s spaces and in women only homeless shelters. Until that is solved how can the right fix the problem?

2d

Government is not a solution to this problem, or to any other social or economic problem. Its infantilizing and enabling welfare schemes, morally bankrupt due to them being funded by tax-theft--legalized theft, but theft nonetheless--are not a solution. Government's control of money and its control over every sector of the economy and wages and other prices, and their impact on employment is not a solution. Government control of medical care of every type, and insurance is not a solution.

Since the primary unit in any society is the individual, not any group qua group; since human beings possess the essentially-human-defining faculties of reason and volition, thus are autonomous, self-owning, self-governing, and self-responsible agents of self-determination and personal well-being, the foundation of the solution to one's hardships, self-created or not, is the individual.

Since no one is a slave to any other human being, the only morally sound (i.e. sound by an objective, factually based standard or morality) and just assistance one may receive, the only one that is conducive to a free and civilized society, is charity--and only charity--i.e. assistance that is 100% privately and voluntarily funded, and voluntarily offered, in whatever form it may take, in accord with the giver's private property rights, and personal standards of giving.

Government operators and their fellow employees, whether on the "left" or the "right" (meaningless terms, as Ludwig von Mises noted), have no rational or realistic solutions to offer because government is a tri-level (local, state, federal), massively bureaucratized and politicized Leviathan that, like all of its employees, is funded by tax-theft and inflation, thus not-answerable and not accountable to the civilian population. Its mismanagement and waste of resources, negligence, and inefficiencies are features, not bugs; so pointing accusatory fingers at its operators is childish folly.

Since truly free markets and self-determination and self-responsibility are anathema to government operators on the "left" and "right", and to their citizen supporters, the status quo, with all of its wreckage, and waste, and human tragedies will continue unabated.

