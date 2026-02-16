Nobody comes out of the homelessness issue looking good. Not the left, the right, and certainly not the homeless themselves. Instead we have, respectively, (1) people who put feeling good about themselves above the lives of the most vulnerable, (2) people who blame the most vulnerable for said vulnerability and then subsequently wash their own hands of any culpability, and (3) people who have failed, been failed, and are now reduced to living in addiction, violence, filth, and a degradation of the human spirit rarely paralleled in history.

How did we get here? Kevin Dahlgren asks that question to the homeless themselves. He ventures into encampments, drug dens, and black markets to capture raw interviews with thousands of homeless people across Portland, Oregon. His videos are disturbing, raw, and unscripted. And they’re honest.

We talk about a video of Kevin’s in which a man says he came to Portland after watching a news segment (while incarcerated). It reported that in Portland, you could get heroin on any street corner. We watch another in which a young pregnant woman uses fentanyl.

A homeless woman collapsed on the street, begging for help; From Dahlgren’s X account

There’s nothing easier in the world than to bash the left for the state of the country’s homelessness epidemic—and the left deserves it—but they’re far from the only culprit. I want to take a moment to talk about the system-wide, bipartisan failures that have brought us here.

I’ll start by criticizing the Left for something which I don’t think they have literally ever before been criticized: Not being identitarian enough. Specifically, for screeching about how “It’s not HOMELESS people, it’s people who are UNHOUSED!” while women who are unhoused become human trafficked into sex-slavery because the government can’t force them into safe housing. I want to criticize the Right for refusing to spend money on desperately needed social services, like women-only homeless shelters where they can be safe from rape and partner abuse.

I want to criticize the Left for denying the most vulnerable women in our society the right to safety by pretending not to know what a woman is, and in doing so, vitiating women-only spaces. I want to criticize the Right for finally getting in power, and then spending their political capital going ape-shit and culture-warring over what a woman is instead of passing laws to protect tax-paying, law-abiding citizens from random acts of violence by mentally ill, drug-addicted homeless people.

There is not one city in America where two men can walk down the street holding hands and not be attacked by a homeless crack addict. To my mind, there is no clearer indication of the fundamental failure of both parties. I encourage you to watch my conversation with Kevin as we grapple with the system failures that have brought us to this point. It’s a grim conversation, but that’s more reason it’s necessary.

Peter