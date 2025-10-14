Lionel Shriver is a firecracker. Bold. Forthright. Smart. She’s also a prolific, critically acclaimed author and journalist. I really like her.

Rarely have I met anyone whose beliefs and broad view of the world comport so well with my own. So, it was a genuine pleasure to sit down with her in person (our last interview was online, and I don’t like those nearly as much) and solve some of the world’s problems.

We met at the Genspect conference in Albuquerque, NM. There’s only so much of certain conference themes I can take, so we briefly agreed to have a conversation about whatever came up. We did, however, say that we wouldn’t discuss immigration, and we proceeded to spend most of our time discussing immigration. Anyone who’s spent time in Western Europe recently would find this subject difficult to not talk about, particularly Islamic immigration, and we fell into it headfirst!

I’ll not write too much more, as Lionel was kind enough to contribute a guest post, below. I sincerely hope you enjoy our conversation. I’m sure it will be one of many we have together.

Guest post by Lionel Shriver

When Peter and I sat down in a bland hotel in Albuquerque, I’d assumed that we’d talk about the transgenderism fetish that’s inexplicably intoxicated the West for a generation. After all, that weekend I was appearing in a conference sponsored by Genspect, an organization pushing back against the trans mania and helping parents who’ve lost children to the neurotic, nihilistic narcissism of gender ideology. But Peter was open to discussing whatever I fancied. Unhelpfully, the first thing I proposed was what we not talk about: immigration.