Lubna Candid, a Muslim herself, does not believe that moderate Muslims exist.

As a non-Muslim, it’s hard for me to square this with the evidence of my eyes and ears: I interact with Muslims almost daily (especially while here in France) and while many are extreme—like women who veil their entire bodies and faces, eyes included—most seem to be fairly normal members of society.

Lubna sees things differently.

Left: a 10,000 Muslim strong “human rights” protest I came across in London; Right: a woman in a chadari

Her tipping point was the U.K.’s grooming gangs. What convinced her wasn’t the actual mass gang rape of children (that argument can be “bad apple’d” away), it was the resounding silence from British Muslims on the emergence of mass-pedophilia in England. Why did they say nothing as other Muslims raped their way through England’s children?

Lubna understood the situation as somewhat of a collective action problem: Nobody wants to be the first to speak up on the issue, and so no one ever speaks. But she was wrong.

She started talking about the dangers of mass-child rape. The response? “Moderate Muslims”—that is, white-collar professional Muslims who do not ostensibly subscribe to extremist versions of Islam—went berserk. Not only did none stand beside her and want to expose, root out, and punish this vileness, her fellow Muslims began to smear, and lambaste, and threaten her publicly. They made allegations against her at her workplace, sent her death threats, and stalked her to her home. When she called the police to report men watching her and her children through their window, the police showed up late and then failed to even file a report on the issue—despite claiming they had. The situation continued to deteriorate and she was eventually forced to move.

Lubna’s experience with the police makes me think about the famous adage, “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity,” but then I think of the fervor and meticulousness with which, last year, U.K. police tracked and arrested more than 11,000 people for “speech crimes” on social media. The police are fully competent, but only when they want to be.

A viral social media clip, amplified by Tommy Robinson, allegedly showing a speech crime investigation

This is just one of the many, many stories Lubna shared with me over the course of our one hour conversation. She opined on the extent to which racism is justifiable and how the idea of multiculturalism is weaponized by immigrants; we had a back-and-forth over the practicality of mass deportations, and she explained what cultural practices make Pakistanis think that gangrape and public lynchings are acceptable behavior.

“They push multiculturalism in other countries and ethnonationalism in theirs.”

This is, of course, her “lived experience.” If we learned anything from the “Woke Era,” I hope it is that policy should never be built solely off personal testimony; lived experiences should be considered only in conjunction with data.

Nonetheless, I think it is vital to take Lubna’s accounts seriously. Think about the implications epistemologically, anthropologically, and policy-wise if she is correct that “Moderate Muslims” are a made-up class of people. How is it possible to socialize a morally homogenous population? What does it mean to be a liberal thinker when group identity has such dominating influence over individuals’ beliefs? How should immigration policy be changed to reflect the salience of group identity?

In truth, my experience teaches me that she’s not entirely correct. I’ve met and spoken to too many reasonable people who are Muslim to believe that they don’t exist. But even so, there must be a reason for their silence, and that is something to which I do not have an answer.

Like any good conversation, Lubna answered my questions and then left me with 10,000 more. I hope you’ll enjoy the conversation as much as I did.



- Peter