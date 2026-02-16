Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PAUL ANDERSON's avatar
PAUL ANDERSON
3d

We who have been giving this "Muslim issue" its just due have been aware of this problem in the UK for some time. But to see actual video of two UK cops (one of whom is a Muslim) arresting this woman is worse than chilling.

I've heard the phrase "Moderate Muslims are the grass that hide the Muslim extremists who are the snakes in the grass." This seems to be quite true to some extent. The UK and Europe seem to have created a crisis that they can no longer contain. If Islam moderates in the coming years such that Islamic extremism becomes passe', then maybe everybody will be able to get along. But what are the chances that Islam moderates--truly moderates--over the next decade or two?

As much as I hate what is happening here in the US culturally and politically, I'm glad I don't live in Europe. For the record, I feel I have to make known my political leaning: I'm a center-left moderate. I used to be much further left until WOKE snapped me out of it. There is no fixed point on this continuum where I find myself, since life is complex and I try to understand issues at a micro and macro level. It's harder than mindlessly giving into ideology, but it's vastly better.

Reply
Share
7 replies
BE's avatar
BE
3d

I would encourage you to also interview Danny Burmawi who left Islam and grew up under Islam. https://www.danburmawi.com/p/on-islam-israel-and-the-west

Reply
Share
3 replies by Peter Boghossian and others
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Boghossian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture