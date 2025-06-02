Mark Your Calendars! Upcoming Events with Peter Boghossian
Events in Budapest, Albuquerque, Nashville, & Austin
We’re thrilled to share some exciting upcoming events featuring Peter Boghossian. We hope you can join us!
June 12, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM
Location: Budapest, Hungary
Event: Spectrum Street Epistemology at the Danube Institute
Details: Join Peter for an engaging session of Spectrum Street Epistemology, exploring open dialogue and critical thinking.
Registration: Danube Institute Event Page
September 27–28, 2025
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Event: Genspect's Bigger Picture Conference Series
Details: Peter will speak at Genspect’s fourth landmark conference, a groundbreaking counterpoint to WPATH. This event brings together leading thinkers, clinicians, policymakers, and advocates to address the politicization of sex and gender, offering ethical, evidence-based solutions grounded in reality.
Tickets: Genspect Conference Website
October 3–4, 2025
Location: Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN
Event: Global Free Speech Summit
Details: Hosted by The Future of Free Speech and Vanderbilt University, this summit gathers thought leaders to tackle critical free speech challenges, including authoritarian censorship, digital regulations, the impact of Generative AI, and cultural institution censorship.
More Information: Global Free Speech Summit Website
October 6-10, 2025
Location: UATX, Austin, TX
Event: Student debates
Details: To be confirmed
More Information: Forthcoming
