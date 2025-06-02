We’re thrilled to share some exciting upcoming events featuring Peter Boghossian. We hope you can join us!

June 12, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Budapest, Hungary

Event: Spectrum Street Epistemology at the Danube Institute

Details: Join Peter for an engaging session of Spectrum Street Epistemology, exploring open dialogue and critical thinking.

Registration: Danube Institute Event Page

September 27–28, 2025

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Event: Genspect's Bigger Picture Conference Series

Details: Peter will speak at Genspect’s fourth landmark conference, a groundbreaking counterpoint to WPATH. This event brings together leading thinkers, clinicians, policymakers, and advocates to address the politicization of sex and gender, offering ethical, evidence-based solutions grounded in reality.

Tickets: Genspect Conference Website

October 3–4, 2025

Location: Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

Event: Global Free Speech Summit

Details: Hosted by The Future of Free Speech and Vanderbilt University, this summit gathers thought leaders to tackle critical free speech challenges, including authoritarian censorship, digital regulations, the impact of Generative AI, and cultural institution censorship.

More Information: Global Free Speech Summit Website

October 6-10, 2025

Location: UATX, Austin, TX

Event: Student debates

Details: To be confirmed

More Information: Forthcoming