In New York City, we began Spectrum Street Epistemology (SSE) by discussing whether colleges should abolish Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

Some people see it as a complex issue, one that forces us to confront questions about merit and fairness, societal values, the purpose of education, “ideal” levels of racial representation, etc. Are there DEI programs that are actually beneficial? Or have we witnessed more harm than good in their implementation (increased racial division, the eroding of the meritocracy, systemic racism against Asians, totalitarian enforcement mechanism, punishment for WrongThink, lack of freedom of speech, the forced acceptance of scientific falsehoods, etc.)?

Critics argue that DEI programs, despite their intentions, often undermine the merit. These programs emphasize group identity over individual achievement, overshadowing qualities like talent, hard work, persistence, and excellence that are typically associated with merit. But what exactly is merit? Is it simply about grades or degrees? Or maybe it’s a white person’s concept and it’s unfair to expect darker skinned peoples to be held to the same standards as whites. (Or even whites to be held to the same standards as Asians.)

Or is merit something else, perhaps a combination of life experience, resilience, and grit? And yes, merit isn’t always tied to academic success—increasingly we will see the two unchained from each other. In a very short period of time, a degree may actually be a marker of ideological indoctrination. This person graduated from this university, we know exactly what she believes.

Our SSE discussion took a sharp turn when we discussed whether it’s possible to be friends with someone who harbors extreme views—such as disliking entire groups of people based on race, religion, or size, such as those people who hate midgets. Can we, as individuals, reconcile our values with people who hold beliefs that we find odious? This led to another question: Is it possible, or even necessary, to love our enemies? Should we seek to kill them, as some may argue in the name of self-preservation or justice, or should we embrace compassion and spare their lives?

This is an age-old dilemma about human nature, morality, and the complexities of forgiveness. Ultimately, this conversation isn’t just about DEI programs or merit. It’s about challenging our beliefs, confronting uncomfortable truths, and grappling with the nuances of human interaction and societal norms. These conversations are crucial not only for the health of our institutions but also for the broader health of society.