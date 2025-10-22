I found this conversation with Mia Hughes fascinating and deeply disturbing. This is the fourth conversation I’ve had with Mia (see here, here, here, and here) and the second Spectrum Street Epistemology we’ve done together (see here and here).

Mia’s stories are incredible, but they’re not for the faint of heart. You have been warned.

Without further ado, I’m delighted to present Mia’s guest post.

The Hidden Language of Trans Activism

For most people in the Western world, the dawn of the modern trans rights movement in 2015 felt like waking up in a foreign country where everyone speaks a language you don’t understand. The words were familiar, but their meanings suddenly confusing. “Gender-affirming care,” “trans women are women,” “protect trans kids.” It all sounded compassionate but came with an unsettling undertone.

This unease naturally drove many to take the time to learn the language beneath trans activism. And in that search for understanding, no word is more important than autogynephilia—from the Greek auto (self), gyne (woman), and philia (love): love of oneself as a woman.

Upon learning this crucial word, society in the era of trans rights suddenly rearranges itself. Many of those men who “always knew they were women on the inside” instantly transform into men who are sexually aroused by the fantasy of being female.

And just like learning a foreign language, once you hear the truth in the local tongue, you can’t unhear it.

How Sanitized Language Breaks the Moral Compass

As Peter so eloquently said in a recent essay, “Language is the structure through which reality is interpreted. Language, then, isn’t just a way of communication. It is a boundary for thought and directly determines what you can understand and how you can understand it.”

He’s right. Language doesn’t just describe reality; it defines what can be seen as moral or immoral, sane or insane, virtuous or depraved. And the transgender movement understands this perfectly. By controlling language, it has built a world in which pathology can masquerade as health and succumbing to paraphilic desires can be celebrated as an act of bravery.

In my latest conversation with Peter, which I might add is the strangest interview I’ve done so far, I used the example of male breastfeeding to illustrate this point.

For many people, certainly those not fluent in the language of paraphilia, encountering the description of a “trans woman breastfeeding her baby” may provoke little in the way of moral revulsion. For some, such an image might even seem heartwarming—a symbol of tolerance and inclusion, a sign that we live in a society generous enough to embrace the joyful diversity of humanity.

Now, let me translate the scene into a different language. Picture an autogynephilic man who has spent years masturbating to the fantasy of breastfeeding a baby using a newborn infant to fulfil his erotic desires. Doesn’t quite convey the same warm and fuzzy feeling now, does it?

This is why language matters. It has the power to warp thought, break the moral compass, and lead decent, well-meaning people to endorse disturbing acts they would otherwise find abhorrent.

That linguistic trickery runs all the way through trans ideology. “Protect trans kids” actually means sacrificing vulnerable youth to modern medicine’s greatest crime; a “trans woman” seeking love on a lesbian dating app is a paraphilic heterosexual man trying to force himself on lesbians, and “genital reconstructive surgery” means flaying and inverting penises and attaching appendages made out of forearm flesh into women’s groins.