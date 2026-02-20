There’s really only one question for any economist or political scientist to be asking right now: What will we be post-Trump? An imperialist dictatorship rampaging across the world? An industrial superpower? Impoverished and corrupt?

Michael Every and I took our stabs at answering the question. He lays out a few of the most likely scenarios, using Soviet leaders as possible futures. Michael’s more optimistic than most, believing that while the Trump administration may successfully pull off reindustrializing the United States and saving the U.S. dollar’s value.

Personally, I’m buoyed by the many structural advantages of the United States. Take for instance the fact that although we sustain trade imbalances which would cripple any other country, we are simultaneously the least export-dependent big country in the world. Seriously: We are food independent, energy dependent, and demographically stable. No other big country in the world can claim that. If there were a total trade embargo on the United States we would certainly suffer, but it wouldn’t be the death of us.

Add to this advantage that those very trade imbalances are part of what sustains global dollar dominance and the USD’s status as the reserve currency. We send trillions of dollars to other countries every year ($3.3 trillion in 2025 alone) and those dollars are then used in transactions across the globe. But here’s the kicker: when we print money (which we do like it’s going out of fashion) we inflate away the value of every single dollar in the world, not just every single dollar in America. So the money we print can be spent exclusively in the United States while the decrease in value of every dollar is paid by every single dollar-holder in the world, from the Chinese business buying oil from a Saudi firm to the Russian mother paying a smuggler to help her son escape the draft.

But it does worry me when Trump harps on and on about trade deficits. It’s just not clear to me that reducing those deficits matter when the gains from it are so extraordinary, and there are so many other low-hanging fruit. Like, for instance, our propensity to spend with literally zero regard for even medium-term sustainability. Do you want to take a guess how much the United States federal government spent last year? 7 trillion dollars. That’s 7,000,000,000,000 dollars (twelve zeroes!). Meanwhile Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill is estimated to add $3,000,000,000,000 to the deficit over the next decade. So what grounds does he have to criticize a trade deficit? Why is that what he harps on?

Though we differ somewhat in our appraisals of Trump’s policies, Michael and I remain structurally bullish on the United States. I’m bullish in part because of Michael’s analysis of China: He believes China will ensure the Yuan never becomes the world’s reserve currency, as it would mean relinquishing too much control over their economy.

Our conversation was more analytical than my usual videos but I think it offers some freshness. I hope you all enjoy.

Peter