I sat down with Leonardo Orlando, an expert in political science and international relations as well as a fantastic human, to discuss the ascent of Argentina's President Milei. Leonardo is a Visiting Fellow at the Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Budapest. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Science and International Relations from Sciences Po Paris, a BA and MA in Philosophy from Sorbonne, and a post-doctorate in Cognitive Science and Evolutionary Psychology from the École normale supérieure de Paris.

Share

Amidst a global populist wave, Milei's election is a testament to the Argentine people's desire for change. With inflation soaring, poverty rampant, and corruption endemic, Milei's unorthodox approach resonated with voters. His promise to implement radical reforms, including firing 35,000 government employees and introducing new economic systems, has sparked hope for a brighter future—as well as rage from his detractors.

Leave a comment

Milei's empowerment of the police to combat crime and his push for energy independence through lithium and nuclear drilling have been notable initial steps. Orlando hails Milei as a "beacon of the west," a leader who embodies the values of liberty and strength. The parallels with the US are striking, where similar concerns about inflation, corruption, and crime contributed to the election of President Trump.

Orlando and I discussed the potential impact of a new Free Trade Agreement between the US and Argentina, which could have significant implications for American farmers. We also discussed the lessons of the 1982 Falkland Islands war and the importance of dominant leadership in times of crisis. As the fight for Western values continues, the election of Milei could serve as a powerful reminder that strong leaders can shape the course of history. The West's future may depend on it.