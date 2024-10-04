In Lisbon, Billboard Chris, Evolutionary Biologist Dr. Colin Wright and I spoke to a young couple who just welcomed their first son. They expressed significant concerns about raising him in a world influenced by gender ideology and an encroaching government that seems to be imposing laws that could undermine parental rights.

This couple's experience underscores the broader anxieties many families share today. As they strive to create a nurturing environment, their story highlights the importance of honest, open dialogue about the challenges parents face in a rapidly changing world.