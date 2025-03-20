We discuss immigration in this SSE conversation in Taipei, Taiwan. Key claims include: Should immigration from Muslim societies be limited in Taiwan? Should Taiwan increase the number of legal immigrants? What are the best criteria for assessing legal immigrants?
Given the dramatic rise in global migration, it is crucial to engage in civil, reasoned, and honest discourse about its cultural impacts on society. This conversation emphasizes the need for thoughtful dialogue as Taiwan navigates complex immigration issues amid dwindling birth rates.
Countries with dwindling birth rates are in desperate need of immigrants to maintain their economies. Who you take in is a discussion that should be taking place now and before the blowback on any immigrants takes over. The issue with Muslims is a particularly sensitive area that hopefully can be approached rationally with a focus on those who are interested in becoming a part of the nation's culture and not existing in separate enclaves.
Western nations like Italy and Spain are in serious need and Japan will disappear unless there is an influx of immigrants.
