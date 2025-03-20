We discuss immigration in this SSE conversation in Taipei, Taiwan. Key claims include: Should immigration from Muslim societies be limited in Taiwan? Should Taiwan increase the number of legal immigrants? What are the best criteria for assessing legal immigrants?

Share

Given the dramatic rise in global migration, it is crucial to engage in civil, reasoned, and honest discourse about its cultural impacts on society. This conversation emphasizes the need for thoughtful dialogue as Taiwan navigates complex immigration issues amid dwindling birth rates.