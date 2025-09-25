We begin by discussing the historical context of the Saint George Flag.

Raymond Ibrahim is a no-nonsense historian and blunt commentator on Islam and its intersections with the West. He pulls no punches. We strolled through Central Park on a crisp summer afternoon, in deep conversation.

We walked, sat (as we both are getting over a knee injury), and conversed about everything from the historical roots of Islamic ideology to the crumbling facades of modern societies. Sometimes the best way to unpack complex ideas isn’t in a sterile studio, but on a walk in the park.

Share Peter Boghossian

Unveiling Islam: Enduring Influence and Western Misconceptions

The heart of it: Islam’s enduring influence and spread, and how it’s often misunderstood or deliberately obfuscated in Western discourse. Raymond, with his encyclopedic knowledge of historical texts and events, laid out a compelling case for why we can’t afford to treat Islam as just another faith in the multicultural mosaic. “Peter,” he said (I’m paraphrasing), “the doctrines aren’t abstract; they’re prescriptive, and they’ve shaped conquests and cultures for centuries.”

Leave a comment

I pushed back, probing for clarity: Is this inherent to the theology, or a product of interpretation? Our exchange highlighted the tension between empathy and evidence; how do we critique without caricaturing, especially in an age where questioning particular religions can get one’s head sawed off with a rusty butterknife?

Share Peter Boghossian