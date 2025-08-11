It’s critically important that what you want to be true does not influence your beliefs about what is actually true. I found this happening to myself in a sobering conversation. I don’t want to believe much of what Benedict says about a majority of Muslims or his claim that we should abandon the term “Islamism.” I’ve always taken great pains to distinguish between Islam and Islamism. I use “Islamism” to mean “a militant political version of Islam,” and I’ve repeatedly said that we’re seeing problems not with all Muslims, a majority of Muslims, or a minority of Muslims, but with a “nontrivial number of Muslims” who are causing incredible damage to the fabric of Western society.

Benedict claims, however, that I’m viewing Islam from a Western perspective. Historically, Islamism was synonymous with Islam. “We [in the West] think of religion and politics as being two separate things,” he says, but this is not the case with Islam, either historically or in a modern sense. This is one reason why the left takes great pains to use the word “Islamism”—they’re trying to protect Islam. Benedict confronts me with three main reasons why Islam does not fit into the Western fabric in the way that Christianity and Judaism do.

These kinds of discussions quickly move beyond my area of expertise. I studied the Qur’an for years with a tutor, but even this is woefully insufficient to substantively and meaningfully address some of the challenges he presented. This was made more complicated by the fact that I truly do not want to believe what he was saying. Paraphrasing Bertrand Russell, my desire to believe was creating static in my will to find out. I definitely need more knowledge in this area, and I think it’s an investment worth making. But what I’d really love is to find someone who’s qualified and disagrees with Benedict. I’d appreciate them coming on the show and explaining, in plain language, why what he said was in error.

If there is a silver lining to this bleak conversation, it’s that we agreed on the thesis of Douglas Murray’s The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam. So perhaps it’s just a question of percentages and a timeline for Europe’s decline. I’ll let you be the judge of that.

Without further ado, here’s Dr. Benedict Beckeld’s guest post.

The mere fact that some would say that it is not wise to have this conversation, means we should definitely have this conversation: namely on the incompatibility of Islam with Western civilization. We live at a time when friction between Islamic immigrants and the Western host populations is becoming increasingly intense, with misogynistic violence, anti-Semitic demonstrations, and petty street crime being commonplace. More and more we hear intellectuals warn about civil strife in Europe and even civil war as a result of open borders, and regular people who live in cities, at least in their suburbs if not in the more touristy parts, can easily tell that everyday life is less safe than it was twenty or even ten years ago.

While many people experience this, and while it is obvious that there is often conflict between Islamic immigrants and their descendants on the one hand, and the host populations on the other, it is also common to hear bromides about how it is only a small minority of Muslim immigrants who are extremists and therefore cause these problems, and about how most of us, Western and non-Western, including Muslims, simply desire to live and let live.