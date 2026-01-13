I’ll admit it. I was nervous. I was about to fulfill a lifelong dream: My midget wrestling referee debut. October 18th, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, before a packed house. A full arena of 200 souls, and while I regularly speak before more people, I was feeling intense pressure and extreme euphoria. I didn’t want to let the midgets down.

Before the show, I was whisked behind the scenes and intensively trained. As you likely don’t know, there’s quite a bit to training. You need to learn how to pat down the midgets for weapons, when to get involved and when to back off, how to spot injuries, the timing of your taps, what’s a legitimate pin, how to deal with audience interference, you get the idea. (Leda, who works for the nonprofit, asked me if it was fake. I told her she was fired. She then told me she was kidding and she loves midget wrestling. I gave her a raise!)

I have big love for little people. That’s why I was feeling intense pressure. I was terrified of letting the midgets down. I did make one mistake early on, tapping too slowly. I was caught up in the euphoria. The midgets booed me and encouraged the audience to do the same, which they did. I was heartbroken. My lament didn’t last long, however, as I sprang back into action!

France

Reid and I are heading to France soon. I’ve joined a think tank as a visiting fellow, and I’ll be interviewing public intellectuals, politicians, and others about Islamic immigration, and we’ll also be going into the slums to interview Muslim youth. Naturally, I asked my hosts about the midget wrestling scene in Paris. I was told that midget wrestling is illegal in France. Primitives. However, after I expressed lament, I was casually told that I can hire midgets.

Then it occurred to me: I could hire midgets to wrestle and make a secretive midget wrestling society. What an amazing contribution to French culture. Perhaps the most significant since Descartes. During my frenzy, however, I realized the international incident that would follow if I got caught. I can see the headlines now, “American Philosopher Sets Up Illegal Midget Wrestling Competitions in Paris.”

It has a lovely postmodern feel. Instead of hunting down and catching terrorists, illegals, pedophiles, etc., the police would arrest me, a philosopher, and the midgets. The videos alone of us being carted off in handcuffs would be priceless. American philosopher comes to Paris to restore culture, dignity, and economic prosperity to the downtrodden—and is instead arrested. Imperialism is underrated.

October 18th, 2025, Vegas

Reid is not a fan of midgets. He didn’t want to have anything to do with my refereeing debut. However, my friend and his wife convinced him that he should support me in my dream, which he ultimately did. So in the comments, please thank Reid for filming.

My friend’s wife ended up going in the ring and getting smashed in the head with a trash-can lid. Glorious! She self-reported a terrific, cathartic experience, although she said it hurt quite a bit and she had a slight headache afterward.

It was my debut. Please go easy on me.

