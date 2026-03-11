In my conversation with author and journalist Anita Bartholomew, I push back and provide the best arguments in favor of Gender Ideology and Queer Theory. Anita wrote an excellent, thoughtful, and well researched book, Sacrificial Lambs: A Liberal Reporter Exposes How the Progressive Left Harms Children in the Name of Gender Ideology. So, it stood to reason that her core arguments could survive under scrutiny by targeted questions, that is, if they were true.

The thesis of Sacrificial Lambs is straightforward: The explosion in teens identifying as transgender or gender-questioning (now over 1 in 20, a tenfold jump in a decade) isn’t about innate confusion in kids but about adults and institutions pushing a gender ideology that causes emotional, psychological, and physical harm. All, of course, under the banner of progressive compassion.

She’s a lifelong liberal journalist who started out left of Bernie Sanders, and she approached the gender topic unsure of what she’d discover. She uncovered that medical professionals rush children into hormones and surgeries before they grasp basic sexual concepts, and schools indoctrinate children into the idea that doctors “guessed” their sex at birth (“assigned at birth”). Anita dismantles the media’s narrative that these interventions are “life-saving,” exposes them as built on unequivocal lies, and calls on progressives to wake up to the evidence of damage like sterility, failure to orgasm, and heightened disease risks. Good luck.

This isn’t entirely new ground. Think Abigail Shrier’s focus on social contagion in girls, or Helen Joyce’s take on ideological capture, or Mia Hughes exposing institutional corruption. Bartholomew’s edge, however, comes from insider liberal cred, and it lets her spotlight the cognitive dissonance the left (broadly construed) must swallow to back this anti-scientific, deranged cult of lunatics. She indicts mainstream media for peddling lies, shares heartbreaking stories like a mother’s loss of her daughter to therapist- and school-fueled trans identity, and urges “allies” to debate the harms openly. Again, good luck, aint gonna happen.

I’ve said it a million times before: Not only will that never occur, but people who advocated and performed these ghoulish procedures of children will deny they ever believed or had anything do to with any of it. That said, Sacrificial Lambs is still a great read, particularly if you’re new to the subject or you’re on the left and want to see how an honest person with an impeccable leftist pedigree has discovered about these issues.

I hope you enjoy our conversation and Anita’s guest post, below.

Genital Bigotry, the Cotton Ceiling, and Mass Indoctrination

Peter and I had such a wide-ranging discussion, it would be impossible to cover everything in one post, so I’ll focus on what I thought was particularly salient. And that’s about how queer theory, and especially its offshoot, transgenderism, have managed to gain the support of close to half of Western civilization. That’s despite the fact that most people have little to no understanding of what they’re supporting.