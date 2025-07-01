Peter Boghossian

Linda Middlekauff
9h

Wow! Your plan to offer SSE training into the public school sector is SO needed; it will benefit our entire country & perhaps ensure our Republic. I'm sure that you're aware of the private school movement of Classical Education & Christian Classical Education, which I've found to be very effective in teaching Socratic logic. Many homeschool programs have woven this method into their curricula as well. Well done, Dr. Boghosisan!

Graham L
7m

Plenty of these questions are really non-questions. They carve the world up into very left-hemisphere [see the work of Iain McGilchrist] either/or questions, rather than seeing the messy real-life positions in which many things co-exist, and in which human nature is limited and prone to corruption and ideological possession. Or simply to incompetence - imagine the high levels of a capitalist corporation, interested in profits but with little or no awareness of cultural trends, simply "swimming with the tide" and trying to make money out of whatever fashionable attitudes seem to be dominant; they take on DEI consultants, thinking "well, everybody is doing this" or "this seems like the right thing to do"; they subsequently find out that these consultants are training their staff to be anti-capitalist and socially destructive, and therefore working against their interests instead of for them; and they dismiss the consultants. That was just human nature, swilling about in its multi-faceted way, not "thinking" about capitalism or wokeism or socialism.

